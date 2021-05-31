GMC global alumni raise $ 1 lakh for COVID relief efforts

HYDERABAD

Gandhi Medical College Global Alumni (GMCGA) in USA along with their alumni in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have raised one lakh US dollars to provide medical resources to Health Care Workers (HCW) in the two Telugu States.

The initiative ‘Gandhians’ Mission to fight COVID in India’ was launched under the leadership of Dr Renuka Ananth Kalyan Kadali, an Internal Medicine doctor at North Carolina, USA, Dr Aditya Reddy Boddu, Cardiologist at Indianapolis. Specialist doctors from various parts of USA, along with Dr K Mahesh Kumar, president of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association and Dr Lohith Reddy, Paediatrician, Hyderabad, worked to provide early intervention and management.

Putting efforts in this direction, they have also set up a few oxygen plants in the Telugu States.

With the funds raised in partnership with Aneesh Reddy, Swasth Digital Health Foundation & ACT grants and others, they have procured and distributed 10,000 N95 masks, 1500 face shields, 610 oxygen concentrators, 130 BiPAP machines and 485 oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters to government tertiary care hospitals, District Hospitals, Area Hospitals, Community Health Centers to help poor patients in recovering from COVID.

The Indian-American doctors have also aided in organising medical supplies to rural areas, offered tele-health advice to professional healthcare workers and COVID patients. They plan to continue raising awareness and funds for the campaign and continue their fight against COVID in both Telugu States.