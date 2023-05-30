GLSV F12 mission success has Hyderabad touch

May 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) has contributed to most of the launch vehicle and satellite systems of GLSV F12 mission which has been launched successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre- Sriharikota range (SDSC-SHAR) on Monday.

The firm had been involved in making of control electronic packages, navigation systems, telemetry packages, power switching modules, cryo stage safe arm relay units or a total of 25 interface units for this mission along with carrying out the critical task of assembly and installation of L40 or strap on booster motors of GSLV.

Ananth Technologies Bengaluru unit has also realised many major satellite systems, including telemetry, power, and sensors for the mission and all of them had performed well, said founder-chairman-managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri.

Dr. Rao, in a press release, thanked Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for reposing trust in his company and pointed out that the partnership has spread over the last three decades having provided ‘zero-defect manufacturing support’ to around 74 launch vehicles and 94 spacecraft over the years.

The firm has been into manufacturing of various electronics as well as mechanical sub- systems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems; in addition, providing geo-spatial data and services for a host of multi-sectoral developmental projects in the country, he said.

ATL has also been manufacturing critical aerospace sub-systems for the country’s strategic sector as well in the areas of electronics and mechanical subsystems, such as avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and so on.

It also has a fabrication assembly testing facilities at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala for supporting ISRO in integrating launch vehicles while the Bengaluru unit is for manufacturing of satellites. There have been pacts with aerospace firms of Europe and United States for specialised manufacturing services to build advanced small-to-medium sized satellites, specifically suitable to be launched on-board – Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), he added.