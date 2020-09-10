Glowing tributes paid to Chakali Ilamma

Chakali Ilamma

KHAMMAM

10 September 2020 22:01 IST

Speakers hail her as a fearless warrior who mobilised the oppressed against feudal forces

Glowing tributes were paid to Chakali Ilamma, the valiant fighter of the historical Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle of 1946-51, on her 35th death anniversary, at various meetings organised by the AIDWA and a host of other organisations in the district on Thursday.

At a meeting held at the AIDWA district office here, the speakers paid homage to Ilamma. They hailed her as a fearless warrior, who mobilised the oppressed people mainly the farmers, agricultural labourers and other toiling masses, during the valiant armed struggle against the feudal forces. Eulogising Ilamma’s exemplary courage and leadership qualities, they said the brave woman will continue to inspire next generations to wage mass movements against oppression, exploitation and injustices. In a separate meeting held at Manchikanti Bhavan, the activists of the DYFI paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ilamma.

Liberation Day

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) district committee has lined up a slew of commemorative events to observe the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946-51) across the district till September 17. In a statement, the party district secretary N Nageswara Rao said the cadres of the party and its frontal organisations will hold meetings at the ‘Telangana armed struggle’ martyrs’ memorials in various villages in conformity to the COVID-19 safety norms.

Advertising

Advertising

An online public meeting will be held on September 17. The CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat will address the virtual meeting, he said. He alleged that the “fascist forces” were trying to misinterpret the historical facts and create a wedge among people on “communal lines” with narrow political machinations. These attempts to distort history will be exposed during the week-long events, he said.