Global tenders invited for Airport Metro project

May 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Global tenders have been invited for selection of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor for the 31-km ₹6,250 crore Hyderabad Airport Metro project, on Tuesday.

The government’s special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) managing director N.V.S. Reddy, making the announcement, said it was a comprehensive open tender with an estimated contract value of ₹5,688 crore for design and construction of the project.

The civil structures to be taken up are the elevated viaduct, underground structures, stations, track works, electrical and mechanical works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock (train sets), electric traction and power supply, signalling, telecommunications and train control systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates etc.

Mr. Reddy informed that most of the preliminary works like land survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc., have been completed while soil testing is in full swing. Therefore, as per the updated survey and alignment fixation, now the 31-km corridor between Raidurg metro station and GMR International Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km.

It will have nine stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal and a provision has also been incorporated into the project to have four additional stations in the future. This is keeping in view the large-scale development of commercial and residential skyscrapers all along the airport metro line alignment, and also Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of facilitating cost-effective accommodation on the outskirts and reverse commute to workplaces in the city by the Airport Metro line, he explained.

The last date for bid submission is July 5 and the voluminous tender documents will be uploaded on Telangana government’s e-portal https://tender.telangana.gov.in which can be accessed by the potential bidders, added the MD, in an official release.