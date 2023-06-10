ADVERTISEMENT

Global Telangana Association to unite Telangana-origin people across the world

June 10, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Hyderabad

It elects its first president at a conference held in Detroit, USA

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Praveen Kesireddy elected a the President of the newly formed Telangana Global Association, at its first board meeting held in Detroit, USA | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The newly launched Global Telangana Association (GTA) has elected Praveen Kesireddy as the President and Vishveshwar Kalavala as the chairman at its General Body meeting held at Detroit, USA.

Mr. Praveen Kesireddy said the GTA’s aim was to unite people upholding the ethos of the Telangana region, its culture and traditions uniting the people of Telangana origin around the world. “The Telangana NRIs played a key role in the Telangana movement creating pressure on the government through debates, discussions and exposing the false claims of those opposing it,” said the entrepreneur from Detroit, USA.

The Virginia-based Vishveshwar Kalavala, who earlier worked as the President of Telangana Development Forum (TDF), said the GTA was launched last November to encourage, protect and serve Telangana society by bringing all Telanganaites on one platform. With lakhs of Telangana people around the world in various professions the GTA is formed to unite everyone and work to fulfill the aspirations of the NRIs, he said.

Bapureddy Kethireddy, President-elect said the GTA will nurture and sustain Telangana folk arts, folk literature and folk artists who have filled the folk songs with fragrance on the world stage. The organisation will also be a guiding force for the Telangana youth who plan to migrate to other countries for better opportunities.

Praveen Singirikonda was elected as the Secretary while seven Vice Presidents representing different states of the USA and the Board of Trustees were also elected. People of Telangana origin cutting across political affiliations and faiths are part of the GTA.

