Global Telangana Association meets in Detroit, decides to work with Telangana Govt on various projects

September 19, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The inaugural Board meeting of the Global Telangana Association (GTA) of U.S.A. held in Detroit decided to work with both the Telangana Government and NGOs to launch projects in healthcare, education, employment, immigration and business sectors in the Telangana State.

The Board discussed a variety of issues and initiatives concerning the Telangana community and decided to rope in Telangana communities across the world for the new initiatives to be taken up in Telangana. The GTA executive committee, Board of Trustees and over 100 delegates from all over the U.S.A. attended the brainstorming sessions.

GTA U.S.A. president Praveen Kesireddy said GTA is fast gaining popularity and memberships and there are already 10,000 plus members and volunteers enlisted into the new organisation and the figure would go up with Telangana communities in South America, Africa, Europe and Australia being roped in to strengthen the organisation.

GTA chairman, Vishweshwar Kalvala said GTA, after its formal inception in 2022 in India and the U.S.A., has a presence in 50-plus countries already now while the goal is to touch 100 within the term of the present Board. The global chapters will work with GTA units at the district level in India in order to achieve the desired results.

Mr. Praveen Kesireddy said a GTA Worldwide convention is being planned either in the July-August or December time frame next year. Later, in the evening, GTA Detroit entertained the gathering of more than 700 people from all parts of the U.S.A. with ‘Telangana Dhoom Dhaam’ — a colourful cultural extravaganza.

The performances by the Cultural Team — singers Abhigna Yanaganti, Spoorthi Jithender, Pravallika Neerati, Sristi Chilla, Anjani Krishna Prasad, Srinivas Durgam & Jaligama brothers — Praveen and Krishna Prasad, dance performances by local kids from Zahara group, and mimicry by Vikas Vulli were spellbinding.

The cultural coordination team comprising Suma Kalvala, Sushma Padukone, and Shirisha Reddy conducted the evening’s proceedings with great precision.