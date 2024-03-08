Global Telangana Association celebrates International Women’s Day at Detroit; recall their successful journey from India to USA

March 08, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

The vibrant city of Detroit came alive with an electrifying energy. The occasion being the much-anticipated Ladies Night, hosted by the Women’s wing of the Global Telangana Association (GTA), as a part of the International Women’s Day.

More than just a soiree, the event featured an uplifting programme that embodied the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024, “Inspire Inclusion”. Around 350 women members gathered to celebrate their success and accomplishments in life as mothers, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The event, where the women donning various avatars - mothers, wives, sisters, daughters and professionals, was a canvas that painted the intricate tapestry of women’s lives. Balancing work and family, they treaded the tightrope with grace and elan.

US District Judge, Shalina D Kumar, who was the chief guest, reflected on the remarkable contribution and the progress the Indian women made to the society, economy and cultures around the world. She exhorted the diverse gathering not to rest on their laurels and strive for more inclusive environment.

“As we celebrate the resilience, strength and achievements of women in all walks of life, let’s not forget that the journey towards gender equality and achieving equity for women is far from over. We must confront and dismantle all the barriers that continue to hold women back from getting their opportunities,” she said as she spoke of shattering glass ceilings and the power of persistence.

Life coach and motivational speaker Prof. Padmaja Nandigama, who was the keynote speaker, urged women to do everyday things with the four Ps – Passion, Purpose, Positivity and Persistence.

The occasion also saw the unveiling of hidden glamour. The runway came alive during the fashion show. Hearts unleashed with singing and dancing. The stage vibrated with rhythm as the DJ team belted out soulful melodies. The voices echoed tales of love, loss and resilience. When the beats quickened, the ladies danced, their inhibitions cast aside.

Singer Srikanth Sandugu and anchor Sahitya Vinjamuri cast a huge spell on the audience with their talents. The event was planned and pulled off impeccably within a short time of three weeks by the committee mainly consisting of Sushma Padukone, Swapna Chintapalli, Suma Kalvala, Deepthi Venukadasula, Deepthi Lachireddygari, Harshini Beerapu, Arpitha Bhumireddy, Kalyani Atmakur, Amitha Kakulavaram and Shirisha Reddy among others.

Ms. Sushma Padukone and Ms. Suma Kalvala said GTA vanitha teams across the USA are planning women’s day events in the coming weeks. The duo thanked GTA leadership including its chairperson, Vishweshwar Kalavala, and president, Praveen Kesireddy, GTA executive and Board of Trustees for their support in making the event a grand success.