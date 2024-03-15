Global Spirituality Mahotsav kickstarted at Kanha Shanti Vanam

March 15, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Ministry of Culture (Special Cell) and Heartfulness’ Global Spirituality Mahotsav with the theme of “Inner Peace to World Peace” kickstarted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, situated at the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The event witnessed brilliant musical rendition by Shankar Mahadevan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan and Shashank Subramanyam, a press release said.

The event at the world’s largest meditation centre is being attended by spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs .The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, will grace the summit on March 15 and 16 respectively.

The summit is slated to host various panel discussions, cultural programmes associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience of spirituality through books and music.

There will also be panchakarma centres set up for those who want to avail wellness and therapeutic sessions. The role of eminent people from film, music, and sports in sensitizing people to partake in the Global Spirituality Mahotsav is also being sought, and elaborate arrangements for the participants are also being discussed.

