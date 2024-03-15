GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global Spirituality Mahotsav kickstarted at Kanha Shanti Vanam

The event witnessed brilliant musical rendition by Shankar Mahadevan and others

March 15, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Culture (Special Cell) and Heartfulness’ Global Spirituality Mahotsav with the theme of “Inner Peace to World Peace” kickstarted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, situated at the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The event witnessed brilliant musical rendition by Shankar Mahadevan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan and Shashank Subramanyam, a press release said.

The event at the world’s largest meditation centre is being attended by spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs .The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, will grace the summit on March 15 and 16 respectively.

The summit is slated to host various panel discussions, cultural programmes associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience of spirituality through books and music.

There will also be panchakarma centres set up for those who want to avail wellness and therapeutic sessions. The role of eminent people from film, music, and sports in sensitizing people to partake in the Global Spirituality Mahotsav is also being sought, and elaborate arrangements for the participants are also being discussed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.