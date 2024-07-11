GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global recognition for CSIR-NGRI scientist

Updated - July 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-NGRI chief scientist Subash Chandra has been elected global vice-chair of the Society for Exploration Geophysics’ Near Surface Geophysics Technical Section for a term of two years. Mr. Subash Chandra is an expert in groundwater research specialising in electromagnetics, aquifer mapping and converting geophysical data into hydrogeological models. His research in the Ganga plains led to the discovery of a paleo river near Prayagraj, enhancing understanding of river aquifer interactions, according to a press release.

