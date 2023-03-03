Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting from March 6

March 03, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under G20 India Presidency will be held in the city from March 6-7.

Representatives from over 40 countries would attend the meet that will be preceded by a Knowledge and Experience Exchange Programme for Emerging Economies of the Global South to be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Madhapur, from March 4-6.

Officials of the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Unique Identification Authority of India will be sharing the Indian experience in transforming the financial inclusion landscape by leveraging DPI - Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), said chief coordinator and former former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Finance Ministry economic adviser Chanchal Sarkar at a press conference on Friday.

The first GPFI meeting was held in Kolkata from January 9-11, where members discussed and agreed upon the work programme and priorities for the year. A symposium on unlocking the potentials of DPI for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains was organised along-side the meeting.

The second GPFI meeting is expected to take forward the discussions on the development of important deliverables for the year, including those on digital financial inclusion, SME finance and development of Financial Inclusion Action Plan 2023, which will guide the financial inclusion work for 2024-26.

A GPFI symposium on Digital Innovations in Payments and Remittances will be held for both G20 and non-G20 countries. The GPFI Working Group of the G20 Finance Track is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries and relevant stakeholders, to enhance financial inclusion across the world. The deliverables of the GPFI guide not only G20 countries but also those beyond G20.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, Malawi, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam as well as Regional Organisations such as the Asian Development Bank and African Union Commission, would take part.

The programmes will be useful takeaways for G20 as it works towards developing a Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) for 2024-26.