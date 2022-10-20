Telangana

Global Cell at SNIST for foreign education

The Career Development Center of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) inaugurated Global Cell (G-Cell) which would be useful for higher education opportunities across the globe.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, inaugurated it in the presence of the CEO of Sreenidhi educational group K. Abhijit Rao. The creation of Global Cell will not only bring a plethora of opportunities for higher studies but also bring multiple openings for collaboration with foreign institutions of higher learning, said K.T. Mahi, chairman of SNIST.


