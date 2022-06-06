Glitches in Dharani portal pushing farmers to end life: Uttam

He says Congress will implement Warangal Declaration to scrap Dharani

Nalgonda Member of Parliament and former president of TPCC N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has faulted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for its failure to resolve errors in the Dharani portal alleging that the glitches were leading to even suicide by farmers.

Speaking at Rythu Rachhabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra meetings in several villages of Suryapet district on Monday, he said the Dharani portal was proving to be a “killer machine” for farmers. Glitches in the portal had created disputes over 25 lakh acres of land in the State so far and several farmers had either ended lives forcibly or made an attempt after they ‘lost’ their land.

Citing an example, Mr. Reddy said Jaipal Reddy, a farmer from Kajjarla village in Talamadugu Mandal of Adilabad district, and his son Charan, had attempted suicide after they were attacked by local TRS leaders to grab their 8 acres land. He alleged that TRS leaders were trying to take advantage of the discrepancies in the Dharani portal to claim ownership of land owned and possessed by Jaipal Reddy’s family for the last 36 years.

One Abdul Ghani and TRS leader Asif allegedly attacked Jaipal Reddy and Charan in an attempt to grab their land. With the revenue officers supporting the TRS-backed land grabbers, the farmers were upset and attempted suicide. They are now undergoing treatment at RIMS, Adilabad, he explained.

Calling the Dharani portal a total failure, the Nalgonda MP said it had created multiple problems and disputes. Small and marginal farmers were badly hit due to Dharani and the disputes forced many farmers to end their lives.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appears to have introduced the Dharani portal to help TRS leaders grab land in their areas. In a majority of cases, TRS leaders have tried to take advantage of glitches in the Dharani portal to grab farmers’ lands,” Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy observed and remarked that farmers would never forgive KCR and other TRS leaders for snatching their lands.

The Congress party would not remain a mute spectator to such a large-scale organised land grabbing and would fight on behalf of farmers until the Dharani portal was banned.