Glass factory blast: Summons issued to 5 South Glass directors

Five directors of South Glass Pvt Ltd have been issued summons under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the investigation into the Shadnagar glass factory blast.

Sailesh Kumar Gupta, Kapil Gupta, Monish Kumar Goel, Vijayta Agarwal and Anita Bai will be called for questioning. The decision was taken at a meeting of the high-level committee set up by the government to investigate the case, Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Ranga Swamy, the investigating officer in the case, said.

Meanwhile, the management of the company, which started its operations a decade ago, has been asked to furnish documents concerning the factory, land and business activities, responsibilities of the directors, business licence, and bills of materials, among other things.

A manufacturer and supplier of automotive, flat lamination and architectural glass, South Glass is a sister company of Prakash Glass & Rubber Works.

Following the explosion on June 28, which claimed the lives of five workers and left 12 injured, officials from various departments visited the site. Labour department and Gram Panchayat officials have also been called to verify records like registration and PF details of the company.

“The respective departments will be sending their reports. The Forensic Science Laboratory report will help us verify if any explosive substances were present in the premises. As per findings, legal opinions and gravity of the offence will be considered and arrests will be made,” he said.

