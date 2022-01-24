Glass bottle maker opens new facility at Bhongir

Hyderabad

24 January 2022 21:38 IST

Set to provide jobs to 350 people, reduce dependence on imports

Container glass bottle manufacturer AGI glaspac on Monday inaugurated a new manufacturing facility at its Bhongir plant.

Set up amid growing demand in speciality glass segment, the 154 tonnes per day (TPD) facility has started producing clear glass products that are primarily used for packaging cosmetics and perfumery, pharmaceuticals, premium spirits, food and beverages and also to make water bottles and candle jars.

The facility is expected to provide employment to 350 people and reduce dependence on imports and promote sustainability by encouraging various user-industries to choose glass over plastic in terms of packaging, said AGI, which is the packaging products division of HSIL Ltd. Besides India, the new unit will also serve foreign markets.

President and CEO Rajesh Khosla said: “with the opening of this new facility, we are closer to our vision of building a centre of excellence in the container glass packaging in India, using globally-benchmarked manufacturing systems and practices. With an expected revenue of ₹250 crore, it will boost our commitment to produce sustainable world-class, innovative products.”

AGI said it also focused on serving niche customers with small batch requirements as the production lines are flexible and can be adapted based on their needs. It plans to forge warehouse at strategic locations near key markets so as to reduce the delivery lead time.