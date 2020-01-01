Giving up a cushy life to serve society

He was a successful businessman with a passion for adventure sports. But a commitment towards serving society made him give up his cosy life in Hyderabad.

Nookala Abhinay Reddy, 36, who is now sarpanch of Purushottamayagudem village in Maripeda mandal, keeps busy at his agriculture fields and mango orchard throughout the day. If not found there, he can be seen interacting with the people about village development.

Mr Reddy, who holds a B.Com degree, co-owns a restaurant called Beach House in Madhapur, a bustling area in Hyderabad, with his brother.

As for his interest in adventure sports, he won Mahindra trophy in 2014-15 in an off-roading jeep challenge and took part in Rainforest Challenge International in Goa.

Interest in charity

“I was born and brought up in Hyderabad, but always wanted to come back to village and live with these people despite hailing from an affluent family. I am interested in charity work and politics. I was elected sarpanch in the last election,” he told The Hindu.

His father, Nookala Naresh Reddy, is a general secretary of the ruling TRS. “I am now looking after my family’s agricultural fields and working for the village development as well,” he said, adding that he also runs a NGO called Sneha Youth which has produced many leaders and helped the needy.

“I feel proud to introduce myself as a farmer rather a big businessman. I enjoy tending to my mango garden and growing crops. Farming demands hard work and passion. When one gives it his total attention, it will be lucrative,” says Mr. Reddy.