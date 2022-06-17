Giving the slip to cops, Revanth reaches Basar, held

Overcoming the police restrictions on his movement and by using different modes of transport, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajigiri MP A. Revanth Reddy succeeded in reaching the campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district on Friday to express his solidarity with the students on protest.

However, he could not meet the students agitating for four days in support of their long-pending problems, including lack of faculty, and proper laboratories, as he was taken into custody by the waiting police. According to information reaching here, he was shifted into a waiting police vehicle as soon as he reached the campus.

Earlier, he gave the slip to the police teams deployed on the Hyderabad-Basar route at several places by taking short-cuts and even travelled by a tractor on way to the RGUKT or Basar IIIT to cross the farm fields. On the last leg of his journey to escape the police blockade, he took to feet to reach the campus eventually.