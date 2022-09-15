Give way to a Dalit to CM post: Bandi

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to live up to his word and make a Dalit Chief Minister and make him sit in the new secretariat “as long as TRS is in power”.

This should be done along with providing three acres of land to all Dalits and ensure Dalit ‘Bandhu’ to each and every member of the community as was also promised, he said. “Why is there delay in unveiling 125 ft high statue of Ambedkar? If KCR has so much affection for Dalits, he should make Dalit Chief Minister,” he said.

The announcement, though welcome, was made only to divert people’s attention in the light of the latest revelations of the Delhi liquor scam, he charged and reminded that the same Chief Minister had talked about changing the Constitution itself.

The BJP leader on his fourth day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ fourth stage which entered the Secunderabad Cantonment paid tributes to eminent engineer M. Visvesvaraya on the occasion of ‘Engineers Day’. KCR had decided to organise a national integration day only after the Centre made its plan to celebrate the Telangana liberation day and to please the Majlis Party. “Or else, why he did not observe this historic occasion officially in the last eight years,” he questioned.

The proposed national integration day celebration by the state government is an attempt to “wipe out the true history” of the region by joining forces with the successors of the Razakars. “Is celebrating liberation day against Hindus or celebrating integration day a sign of respect to Muslims,” he questioned.

The BJP had always given pride of place to the Dalits with 12 of them being Cabinet Ministers and the recently chose President Draopadi Murmu from the community. About 1.25 lakh Dalits are being encouraged to become industrialists, he claimed and said he was ready for a debate on his party’s contribution.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be coming to participate in the liberation day celebrations at Parade Grounds where there will be march past by the para-military forces and cultural programmes. Citizens should voluntarily reach the venue by 8 a.m. on Saturday, he said.