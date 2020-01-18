Give votes to only official TRS candidates: KTR

TRS working president and Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao urged people to vote only for the official TRS candidates on car symbol in the ensuing municipal elections.

“Do not vote for the TRS rebels, who are contesting as independents and claim that they would rejoin the TRS after winning the election. How can we accept them into the party when they are fighting against the car symbol?” he pointed out and appealed to the electorate to vote for the car symbol after seeing him and not the candidates.

The Minister organised road shows as part of electioneering in Vemulawada temple town and Sircilla textile town on Saturday. The road shows were well attended with both towns turning pink with party flags.

Addressing well-attended gatherings at both the towns, Mr Rama Rao vowed to develop the Vemulawada temple shrine on a par with Tirupathi temple. He also assured to develop Sircilla as one of the best towns in the country. Appealing to elect only TRS candidates in the municipal elections for the continuation of the development works in the coming four years of TRS government, he promised to develop all municipalities and accordingly enacted a new municipal Act for transparent and corruption-free administration.

The provisions of the new Act are so tough that errant elected representatives, including TRS leaders, would be punished, the Minister said. Officials indulging in corrupt practices would be dismissed from service, KTR added.

Ridiculing opposition leaders’ claim that any leader who visits Vemulawada shrine would lose his power, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had proved them wrong and visited the temple on four occasions. He said the TRS government had constituted Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) and taken up developmental works to the tune of ₹ 218 crore in the temple town.

Stating that his dream of providing Godavari waters to upland Sircilla district was fulfilled with MMD reservoir, he promised to operate train services in the district with links to Hyderabad and Mumbai routes within two years. He also promised a JNTU engineering college in Sircilla.

There is no point in voting Congress candidates as they are not in power both at the Centre and State, he said and urged people to quiz BJP leaders on why the Centre had not given national project status to Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. Vemulawada legislator Ch Ramesh Babu, TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao and others were also present.