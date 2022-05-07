Give us a chance, Rahul urges people of Telangana

Former All India Congress Committee chief Rahul Gandhi greeting people during Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

May 07, 2022 00:15 IST

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi addressing people during Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Enthusiastic crowd at the public meeting Rahul Gandhi during Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Warangal Give us one opportunity to form people’s government in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to people even as he categorically ruled out any political association with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

In the same tone, he warned that those who “looted” Telangana will not be spared, showing an accusing finger towards the TRS leadership.

Addressing a massive meeting in Warangal on Friday, he argued that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is behaving like a king rather than like a Chief Minister. In fact, he asked the gathering whether what he said was true or not even as they responded vociferously.

“Telangana was not formed for one person but on the sacrifices of people, youngsters for their better future. It’s been 8 years and I want to ask whether the development dream of Telangana has been fulfilled. Telangana is witness to how only one family benefitted from it,” he said.

Mr Gandhi, who met the families of farmers who committed suicide, said they stand reflection of the government’s failure. “This is not what Sonia Gandhi wished for when she gave Telangana, moved by the blood of the youngsters.”

He said it was not a decision for the Congress to give the separate State but Sonia Gandhi decided to sacrifice the party politically in some States to respect the sentiments of the people.

He said that Warangal declaration on farmers is not a hollow political document, but the promise of the Congress party’s first steps to reassure the people of a glorious dream they have for a separate State. “We delivered the promise made in Chhattisgarh and we will do it here too,” he said.

In what could be seen as a warning to some leaders in the Congress, he said those who want friendship with the TRS can leave the party and join it or the BJP.

Hinting that TRS and the BJP are together, he said BJP wants a puppet government in Telangana and it believes TRS can be remote controlled from the Centre. BJP can never win in Telangana and it can control Telangana only through the TRS, he alleged.

The proof of their friendship is that BJP is silent on TRS leadership and never have seen raids by Central agencies like the ED and the CBI, which is the practice of the BJP, Mr. Gandhi alleged.