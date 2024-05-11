Give us 48 hours and we will give 55 months of pro-poor governance: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy told Congress workers to give their next 48 hours to the party and the government would work for people for the next 55 months.

Speaking to party leaders in Nalgonda, Bhongir and Secunderabad constituencies on Saturday, he said that Congress is comfortable winning 14 seats and gave them suggestions on poll management and ensuring that Congress supporters reach polling stations. “Don’t be lethargic because we are comfortable. Let’s work hard and give the seats as a gift to Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

Mr. Reddy predicted that INDIA alliance would come to power and BJP had already realised that it would end up with very bad figures across the country. The Telangana government under CM A Revanth Reddy had already declared how the welfare schemes had touched everyone’s heart.

The Minister made it clear that the farm loan waiver of ₹2 lakh would be completed by August 15 at any cost and the CM had assured the same to all the farmers wherever he went as a part of the election campaign.

