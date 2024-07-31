Give timeline for unemployment allowance rollout: MIM urges Govt.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demanded that the government announce a timeline for the implementation of unemployment allowance along with announcement of the number of unemployed youth in the State as the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had invited the wrath of the section by not keeping the promise made in 2018.

Speaking on the voting of demands for grants in the Assembly on Tuesday, MIM member Mohammed Majid Hussain alleged that the previous government had not even finalised the guidelines for rolling out the unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 a month after making the promise before the 2018 elections.

He requested the government to hand over the double-bedroom houses already constructed and for which the beneficiaries were already identified. Whether they were identified by the previous government or the present one, they were poor. Several beneficiaries in the city constituencies were even given allotment letters but the possession of houses was not given.

Congress member Mandula Samuel came down heavily on the previous BRS regime and alleged that every one who was elected MLA on the party ticket had plundered Telangana in different ways and they had become Qasim Rizvis at the constituency level. He stated that he was associated with TRS (BRS) in the past and was aware how the leaders had multiplied their wealth during the last 10 years.

Congress members Ch, Vijayaramana Rao, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Chittem Parnika Reddy, M. Yashashwini Reddy, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Beerla Ilaiah and J. Anirudh Reddy, BRS members Kova Laxmi and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy also spoke on the voting of demands for grants.

