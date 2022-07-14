Give priority to prevention of loss of life: CS

They express concern that Godavari level at Bhadrachalam is likely to cross 70 ft

The State Government has directed the Collectors of four districts to give utmost priority to prevent loss of life as the Godavari water is likely to reach alarming levels.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held teleconference with the Collectors and police superintendents of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts to review the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the Godavari catchment areas. Mr. Ajay Kumar directed the officials to formulate additional contingency plans as water level was reaching alarming levels to ensure that all departments were vigilant and step up relief and rescue measures.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rains over the next couple of days and Godavari in spate, water level at Bhadrachalam was expected to cross 70 feet by Friday. Officials should identify low-lying areas that were likely to be submerged and people living there should be shifted to special camps. He complimented the line departments for working in close coordination and preventing loss of life so far.

The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to keep ready JCBs, generators, sand bags and other material in additional quantities and position them at strategic points. The Government would provide all possible support from the State headquarters to the flood affected districts. The collectors were directed to be on high alert and take measures to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said additional forces along with equipment life boats and life jackets were being sent to the districts to cope up with any eventuality. Senior officials including Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, Disaster Management secretary Rahul Bojja and others were present.