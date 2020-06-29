Give postings to 259 selected as DTs 3 years ago: Krishnaiah

President of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has demanded that the State Government give postings to 259 deputy tahsildars selected after following the due process and also undergoing a year’s training.

In statement issued here on Monday, the former legislator said the State government had issued a notification to fill the deputy tahsildars posts as Group-II service in the Revenue Department four years ago. Later, written test and interviews were conducted and the list of selected candidates was announced. Even a year’s training was given to them but they were not being given postings for the last three years.

Had they been given postings three years back, they would even have been promoted as tahsildars. Some promotees from lower level posts also became tahsildars during the last three years but the candidates selected by the Public Service Commission as the Group-II service were denied postings so far.

Mr. Krishnaiah explained that many of the selected candidates had given up their jobs after being selected as deputy tahsildars but denial of postings under pressure from the revenue employees bodies had made them jobless practically putting their families to serious financial problems. Those selected under the same category of service, Group-II, as assistant commercial tax officers, excise inspectors, sub-registrars and cooperative assistant registrars and 14 other posts were given orders a year back.

Although the selection of 259 candidates for deputy tahsildars was made against clear vacancies they were being denied postings due to revenue employees’ pressure as postings them would make several lower level officials given temporary promotions as deputy tahsildars go back to senior assistants’ posts, Mr. Krishnaiah pointed out.