Give one opportunity to Congress, Revanth urges people in Korutla

March 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy at the Yatra For Change at Korutla in Jagityal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had deceived people of the Korutla constituency by closing down the sugar factor after coming to power while he had promised to open it within 100 days of coming to power.

The TPCC chief said BRS MLC K. Kavitha and KCR along with local MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao were responsible for its closure and it was time to teach them a lesson. He was speaking at a street-corner meeting in Korutla along with MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and others as part of the Yatra for Change.

Mocking at their commitment to Telangana, Mr. Reddy said Vidyasagar Rao had sold his vote in the 2011 MLC elections to an Andhra leader, defeating the TRS nominee. The same person had been given the party ticket by the TRS twice. He said the Kortula people had taken revenge on KCR by defeating Kavitha in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha and this time it should be the turn of Mr. Vidyasagar Rao.

Playing on the Telangana sentiment, he appealed to people to vote for Congress this time as KCR had been given two opportunities but he had failed by not fulfilling any promises made to people. After spending ₹23 lakh crore through the budget and ₹5 lakh crore loan raised in the last 9 years, KCR, he said, had nothing to show to Telangana except loot of State’s resources. ‘So, give one opportunity to Congress that gave Telangana,’ he appealed to people.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the Muslims to realise the dangerous side of KCR who promised 12% reservations but only delivered biryani during Ramzan as if they never tasted biryani. He said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too was with BRS that sided with the BJP. So, Muslims should think and vote this time.

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said the BRS had deceived every section, including the Muslims, and recalled how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to enhance 12% reservation to Muslims but had forgotten it conveniently. He said no one could stop the Congress from coming to power in Telangana.

He said the Sugar factory in Jagityal district had been closed down by the KCR government to promote Gayatri Sugars in Kamareddy, hitting the sugarcane farmers. The Congress would ensure that the factory was reopened as soon as their party came to power.

