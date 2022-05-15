Give OBCs their due in party: Dasoju Sravan urges Sonia Gandhi

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to create the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Nomadic Tribes department within AICC, PCC and DCCs with an exclusive focus on their socio-economic and political empowerment.

Welcoming the Congress party’s decision to empower the weaker sections at the “Navsankalp Chintan Shivir”, he said that the party must recognise and address the political aspirations of MBCs, and De-Notified Nomadic Tribes by providing reservations to them at all levels, given the denial of their rightful share over the years.

He welcomed the party’s decision to increase the percentage of organisational posts from 20% to 50% for the weaker sections.

He suggested that OBC categorisation must be implemented across the country in local body elections, enunciating the spirit of the 73rd and 74th amendments, as even now majority of these sections never had an opportunity to become even a Sarpanch or ward member. “This is the only way we can meet our obligation of fulfilling aspirational politics of marginalised sections.”

Mr. Sravan also suggested that the AICC must define a policy to provide a rational percentage of MLA, MLC and MP seats to MBCs, De-Notified Tribes and Nomadic Tribes to uphold the true spirit of representative democracy and social justice.

He said that as soon as ‘our’ party comes to power, a separate Ministry for the empowerment of OBCs should be created similar to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs with a substantial budget proportional to their population.