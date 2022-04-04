Give jobs to locals: Jagga Reddy to IIT-H director

Congress MLA from Sangareddy Jayaprakash Reddy has urged Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, director B.S. Murty to provide employment to locals, who had helped the government in establishing the institute.

He met Prof. Murty at the IIT-H campus on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him on this.

“Prof. Murty promised to give jobs to locals. He also assured to offer coaching to youth and get them placed. Young people will be hired based on their education,” Mr. Reddy said. Admission will be provided to children in schools located at IIT-H, he added.