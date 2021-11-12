Give details of four projects: KRMB to AP, TS

Continuing its efforts to implement the gazette notification on its purview, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has shot one more letter to the two member States – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seeking detailed project reports (DPRs), water outlets, flows, management of flood gates and others of four projects.

In separate letters addressed to the Engineers-in-Chief of AP and Telangana on Friday, Member-Secretary of the river board has sought details of Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects immediately. The river board has also asked for details of inflows and outflows including water release for irrigation from the four reservoirs during the last 30 years.

Clarity is also eluding on the hydel stations on these four projects as AP has agreed to handover their (at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar) management to the river board with a rider that it would do so only in the event of Telangana coming forward to handover the management of its hydel stations at Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala.

Although AP has been blaming Telangana keeping the hydel generation on at Srisailam disregarding the water level in the reservoir since July this year, it too has been engaged in the power generation there for about two months now.