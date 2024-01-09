GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GITAM university student death | NHRC issues notice to Telangana DGP, Government

The National Human Rights Commission asked for a detailed report on the matter to be sent within four weeks.

January 09, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Gitam University in Hyderabad. File

A view of Gitam University in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on January 9 took suo moto cognisance of a media report about the death of an engineering student in GITAM university, Hyderabad, and issued notices to the DGP and the Government of Telangana. The Commission asked for a detailed report on the matter to be sent within four weeks.

The media report said that an engineering girl student ended her life, at her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana on January, 5 2024. Reportedly, she had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting every day by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Telangana calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur,” said an official release on the notice.

 According to the media report, carried on January 6 2024, the eyewitnesses said the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

