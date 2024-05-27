GITAM to host 14th conference on ‘Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy’  

The School of Business, GITAM (Deemed to be University) will host the 14th International Conference on ‘Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy’ and IPLA Global Forum 2024 from November 28 to December 1.

The four-day conference in hybrid mode organised under the aegis of the International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAM) will witness participation of students, industries, government agencies and other specialists.

Participants can present their papers at the conference. They can be submitted via email at iconswmce@gitam.edu or iconswm.ce@iswmaw.net

Contact programme convenor Y.L.P.Thorani on 88867 85076 for more details.