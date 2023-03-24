ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM to hold entrance exams from March 31

March 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM pro vice chancellor D.S. Rao and others releasing the dates for entrance examination of GITAM university.

GITAM (deemed to be university) will hold its entrance examinations (GAT-2023) for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in its Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru campuses from March 31 to April 3 at 48 centres across the country.

GITAM pro vice chancellor D.S. Rao said students can choose from 25 disciplines from science, management, humanities and social sciences. The first semester would be common to the liberal arts programme. Students would get to choose their major subjects from the second semester onwards.

Mr. Rao said the university had launched UG programmes such as B. Optometry (in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute) B.Sc. Computer Science & Cognitive Systems and B. Tech. CS&BS programmes in association with TCS from academic year 2021-22. There are also IT programmes in emerging areas.

Director of admissions C. Udaya Kumar said that applications are available on www.gat.gitam.edu. The applicants can also look for merit scholarships. For more information, contact 95424-24256 and 88808-84000.

