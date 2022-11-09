GITAM students block campus seeking attendance relaxation for exams

ADVERTISEMENT

Several students of Gitam University in Rudraram on Wednesday sat on a dharna and blocked the entrance and exit of the varsity demanding that they be allowed for the examinations despite not maintaining the mandatory 75% attendance.

More than 50 buses were blocked and students did not allow them to leave the campus till 10 p.m. even as parents were worried. Students who had sufficient attendance could not leave the campus as the buses were not allowed to leave. University officials engaged the students in a discussion and asked them to submit a request letter seeking some concession. Police also reached the varsity and tried to convince the agitating students.

A university official said that though 75% attendance was mandatory as per UGC guidelines, students were given a 10% concession on health grounds. However, those seeking concession now have poor attendance ranging from as low as 3% to 60%. The talks were on till late in the night.