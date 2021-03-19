GITAM student bags Young India Fellowship

A student of B.A. final year in GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences in Hyderabad Campus of the GITAM Deemed to be University has been selected for the prestigious Ashoka University’s Young India Fellowship (YIF).

By this 11th cohort of the YIF – the Class of 2022 (one year full-time residential program), Sai Venkat Nihith Bodepudi has qualified for a very restrictive scholarship of almost 100% (waiver of Tuition and Hostel fee worth ₹9.45 lakh) to pursue his fellowship. He also will join in a distinctive group of about 200 young individuals from diverse academic, professional, socio-economic and geographic backgrounds to get guidance and support on their journey to significant leadership positions in India and the world. YIF will help him to evolve personally and professionally, in a world-class learning environment from most inspiring and accomplished faculty around the globe from prestigious universities.

On graduating from the program, he will be awarded a postgraduate diploma in Liberal Studies from Ashoka University. He also has the option to apply for an additional year of study and pursue a PG in Liberal Studies, Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program or the Mother Teresa Fellowship for Social Impact.