GITAM pact on Indo-Korean wind turbine project

GITAM has commissioned four small wind turbines as part of the Indo-Korean project supported by the Government of Korea.

Under this project, Esco-RTS has signed an agreement with Cheongju University, JIS, GITAM and Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd. to monitor wind data and compare the performance of Indian and Korean models.

This project is monitored by KETEP, Korea, while GITAM is addressing the technical aspects associated with wind turbines. GITAM is also planning to set up a data centre for analysing wind data from all over the world wherever there are Archimedes wind turbines.

The Korean team comprising principal investigator of the project Beak Joon Ho, inventor Rinus Merimatues, and Yang and Kim, who represent Esco-RTS, Korea, visited GITAM on Wednesday and congratulated the local research team for the successful installation of wind turbines.

They interacted with Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, and N. Seetaramaiah, associate director, GITAM School of Technology. K. Raja Gopal, principal investigator of Indo-Korean Research Project, GITAM, and Surya Prakash Gajjala, CEO & MD, Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd., also accompanied the team.

P. Srinivas, HoD, Mechanical Engineering, I.V. Subba Reddy, research coordinator, GITAM, P.V. Rama Krishna and V.K. Sridhar, assistant professors, GITAM, coordinated the event.