GITAM hosts session on funding opportunities

July 12, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“The proposition of a project proposal is very important. The intention may be very good, but how are you positioning it? You should be articulate to defend your proposal in terms of positioning, thinking process,“ said Mohammad Aslam, consultant (DBT-ILS) and former adviser, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The expert committee can judge a proposal after reading not only the title and core objectives, but also what the feasibility is and what are the chances, and how the investigator is defining the research problem, Mr. Aslam said while delivering an invited talk on ‘DBT’s Extramural Research Funding System: Funding Opportunities for Research and Development (R&D)’ at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

“Today biotechnology itself is a multi-disciplinary subject. Bio-physics, physics is required there. Chemistry is the backbone of all science. Chemistry and physics are everywhere. Advanced biomaterial requires the measuring style strength of biomaterial. DBT is considering the proposals from even mechanical engineering, but they should associate with somebody who can work on biological material,” Mr.Aslam said

He added that every institute should have its own mechanism for generating projects and have more idea-generation meetings internally. Different departments should come together to discuss and think of ideas, present themselves, and find a partner, he suggested.

