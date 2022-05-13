GITAM alumni writes ‘IT Bells’

Many Indian IT companies are conducting national qualifying tests (NQTs), thus making it easy for final year B. Tech students to get employment. However, rural students still face challenges in building IT careers regardless of such opportunities, given the lack of proper mentorship.

To fill this gap, an alumni of GITAM (2008-12 CSE Department, Visakhapatnam) Mankena Uday Bhanu, who has 10 years experience as a software engineer and with specialisation in fresher recruitment, has written a book — ‘ IT BELLS: A step-by-step approach to get an IT job while on campus’. Students who aspire to enter the IT industry will find it to be an excellent reference.

Mr. Uday delved into student psychology and discovered an interesting fact enabling students to use this book for developing a preparation plan until they reach the interview stage.

In order to engage and let students experience the true interview atmosphere, he developed a course curriculum that includes cent percent practical learning systems such as real-world interview videos, weekly industry hangouts, group coaching sessions and personal mentoring programmes.