GITAM alumna scores her 14th Guinness record

Shares the enviable record with parents Kavita and Anil

Shivali Johri Srivastava, a former student of GITAM deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has secured her 14th Guinness World Record jointly with parents Kavita and Anil for the largest display of 2,342 handmade paper dolls. The record was confirmed after validation and submission of a corroborating video.

The highest number of Guinness records held by one family in Hyderabad is a feat in itself.

Earlier, Shivali and her parents secured Guinness records for the largest display of 1,251 different handmade paper dolls, 7,011 uniquely quilled flowers, 2,111 handmade paper quilled dolls, 3,501 origami whales, 2,100 origami penguins and 6,132 origami citrus fruits inflated lemons, 6,001 origami whales, 2,500 Penguins, 1,451 origami maple, 2,200 quilled dolls, 9,200 origami fish, 1,993 origami maple leaves and 2,200 quilled dolls.

She has also secured 15 Assist World Records and 10 Unique World Records.