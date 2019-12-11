Telangana

Girls learn to pack a punch for self-defence

Students in action at the karate training session launched by police in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Students in action at the karate training session launched by police in Karimnagar on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

Karimnagar police launch karate training for nearly 10,000 students

Given the rising graph of crime against women, the Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police launched martial arts training for girls here to equip them with self-defence skills on Tuesday.

Police karate instructor Vasanth Kumar, along with his 50 disciples, are imparting training to around 10,000 girl students of various educational institutions at Ambedkar Stadium here. The girls were shown techniques to protect themselves from possible attacks.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy appealed to the girls to learn the martial arts skills to protect themselves and dial 100 or make use of HawkEye app for instant action when faced with the threat of an attack.

Stating that women were excelling in all fields, Mr. Reddy said women should not feel inferior to anyone and face any situation with courage.

Earlier, the police cultural troupe presented songs and skits highlighting options like HawkEye app, SHE Teams and Dial 100 for assistance.

Additional DCPs Srinivas and Chandramohan, ACP Ashok, Inspectors Vijaykumar, Deva Reddy and T. Srinivas Rao were also present during the training.

