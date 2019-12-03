Girls get lessons in self-defence

In the wake of increasing crime against women in the State, the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police have embarked upon the ambitious task of imparting martial arts training to adolescent girls for self-defence.

The training programme was launched at the Government Junior College for Girls in Godavarikhani coal belt on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Peddapalli DCP P. Ravinder said martial arts training would be provided to adolescent girls and women in the district to help them tackle sudden attacks. Assuring all assistance, the DCP said the police is always with the people for their safety and security. He also urged the gathering to dial 100 during any emergency and use the services of SHE Teams.

Godavarikhani ACP Upender said they would impart karate training to girl students in all schools and colleges in the district. The practice of martial arts would make the girls stronger and instill confidence in them to face any eventuality.

On the occasion, martial arts trainers Vaddepalli Suresh, Ramu, Abhinaya and Madhulika displayed self-protection techniques that can be put to use in various scenarios. College principal Rajitha was present on the occasion.