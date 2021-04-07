Girl subjected to incestuous assault

Victim’s own brother and cousin were indulging in crime for past few years

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old girl, an MBBS aspirant, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her brother and cousin many times over the past few years in Kothagudem.

The episode came to light late on Tuesday night after the victim, a resident of the mines rescue station area in the coal town, lodged a complaint with the Two Town police about her ordeal at the hands of her ‘brothers turned sexual predators’.

Hours after an FIR was lodged based on her complaint, the victim’s cousin, a software professional, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house in Kothagudem in the early hours of Wednesday, sources said. The victim endured the sexual violence and mental trauma for months in silence as the two accused threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone. When the victim reported the matter to her mother and parents of her cousin, they allegedly turned a deaf ear.

The hideous crime sent shockwaves in the coal town and exposed the growing susceptibility of women and girls to domestic and sexual violence, exacerbated by the pandemic-induced crisis. In her complaint, the victim recounted the months of ‘torture’ at the hands of her two brothers during her college days and later during the lockdown last year. In a deeply moving account of her ordeal, she said her father, an employee of the SCCL in Manuguru, deserted her mother more than a decade ago.

“My own brother secured a job in the same company in 2016 and shifted all of us including my mother and elder sister to his quarters in Kothagudem,” she said, alleging that her brother sexually assaulted her many times during her school and Inter college days.

The victim accused her cousin brother, a resident of Ramavaram locality, of raping her several times after her abrupt return to the coal town from a Khammam-based NEET coaching centre due to lockdown last year. “The State government’s recent decision to close all educational institutions including coaching centres owing to threat of second wave of COVID-19 compelled me to come back home again. Unable to bear the imminent torture at the hands of the monsters and threat to my life anymore, I have approached the police seeking action against the duo and also my mother and the parents of my cousin,” the victim said.

Circle Inspector of Police, Kothagudem-II town, B Satyanarayana, told The Hindu that a case against the two brothers was registered based on the complaint filed by her on Tuesday night. The victim’s mother and the parents of her cousin have also been booked under relevant Sections of the IPC for ‘aiding’ the duo in the crime, he added.