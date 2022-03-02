Girl kidnapped, rescued

An 18-month-old girl who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital on Wednesday morning was rescued within two hours by the Nampally police.

The girl was rescued from a toddy compound at Habeebnagar.

According to police, J Madhavi (30), a resident of Bobbiligam of Shahbad, along with her daughter Uvika went to Niloufer Hospital for a checkup. While Madhavi was undergoing tests and got busy collecting reports. “Initially, Madhavi assumed that Uvika went to play with her youngster sister and later she was unable to find her,” Nampally inspector Khaleel Pasha said.

On noticing the distressed Madhavi, a police constable approached and she told him that her elder daughter went missing. Soon, the police officers lodged a Girl Kidnap complaint and started the probe. While they were analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, they noticed a woman coming out of the hospital along with a child. “As the woman’s movement were suspicious, we showed the footage to Madhavi, who confirmed that the girl in the video footage was her daughter. Immediately, teams were constituted to trace the kidnapper,” he said. An auto-rickshaw driver told police that the alleged kidnapper was looking for toddy compounds in the area.

Acting on his tip-off, teams were sent to every possible liquor outlet in the area and finally the kidnapper and the girl was found at a toddy compound at Habeebnagar. The woman identified as Sridevi kidnapped the girl with a motive to sell and get some money so that she can buy more liquor. Sridevi addicted to alcohol,” Mr. Pasha said.

