Girl found dead

A 12-year-old girl was found dead on the terrace of an apartment complex at Gokul Flats under Miyapur police station limits here on Friday.

The victim was found hanging from a ceiling. While police suspect she ended life by suicide, her parents allege that someone forcefully took her near the penthouse and killed her by hanging. The girl’s father works as watchman of the apartment.

Police said that the incident took place in the evening and they are yet to ascertain the exact reason for her death. “We have to wait for the autopsy report,” an officer said. He said the mild tension prevailed in the area while shifting the girl’s body to Gandhi Hospital morgue.

A case was registered and a probe is on.