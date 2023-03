March 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A girl had a lucky escape after eing attacked by stray dogs at Koheda mandal headquarters in Siddipet district on Tuesday. According to sources, the girl was attacked by two dogs while she was walking on the road. She tried to run away but fell on road side. A motor mechanic, Tirupati, working nearby came to her rescue and chased the dogs away. This was recorded in CC cameras and went viral on various social media platforms.