Girl dies in freak fire mishap at Telangana hostel

In a freak fire mishap, a nine-year-old girl, an inmate of the government social welfare girls’ hostel at NSP colony in Khammam town in Telangana, died of asphyxiation and burn injuries after the bunk bed she was sleeping on reportedly caught fire around Sunday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Spandana, studying in Class IV in a local State-run school. She hailed from Nuthankal in Suryapet district.

Two other girls fainted due to the thick smoke and were admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

The timely intervention of the locals, including a Telugu television news channel cameraman, saved the lives of nearly 10 inmates who rushed out of the room. Soon thick smoke billowed out of the building amid a drizzle.

Sources said that around midnight “sparks flew out of a tubelight after it was burnt due to short-circuit” and fell on the bunk bed on which Spandana was asleep, plunging the room into darkness . Soon chaos ensued as other fear stricken students ran out of their rooms amid thick smoke.

Spandana could not come out of the room as she reportedly got stuck on the bunk and died of suffocation, sources added.

The Fire Services Department personnel who arrived a little later recovered the partially charred body of Spandana.

Only 30 inmates were in the hostel on Sunday night as 70 were away at their homes due to three days of holidays, sources added.

Poor maintenance blamed

The incident triggered angry reactions from the leaders of various student unions who visited the hostel on Monday morning.

They blamed the poor maintenance of electrical appliances in the rainy season and lack of proper ventilation and requisite fire safety arrangements.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Satyanarayana, however, maintained that all the repair works were completed well ahead of rainy season and the electrical appliances were in proper condition.

The district administration has ordered a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the “short-circuit”, he said.