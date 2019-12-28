Girl dies as tractor turns turtle on farm

In a freak accident, an engineering final year student died when the tractor on which she was driving turned turtle while working on her family farm in Kasturba Colony in Husnabad town on Friday.
According to reports reaching here 20-year-old Gaurigani Naveena, studying B. Tech final year in a college in Warangal had come to her native village for Christmas vacation. She was helping her father Laxminarayana, a retired RTC driver, in paddy plantation in the fields. Since her father had taught her how to drive the tractor Ms. Naveena was driving the tractor carrying paddy saplings for plantation.
While transporting the paddy saplings, the tractor turned turtle and she got crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. An earth mover was deployed to lift the tractor and retrieve the body. She is the only daughter of Laxminarayana and his wife Suvarna.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.