Girl dies as tractor turns turtle on farm

In a freak accident, an engineering final year student died when the tractor on which she was driving turned turtle while working on her family farm in Kasturba Colony in Husnabad town on Friday.

According to reports reaching here 20-year-old Gaurigani Naveena, studying B. Tech final year in a college in Warangal had come to her native village for Christmas vacation. She was helping her father Laxminarayana, a retired RTC driver, in paddy plantation in the fields. Since her father had taught her how to drive the tractor Ms. Naveena was driving the tractor carrying paddy saplings for plantation.

While transporting the paddy saplings, the tractor turned turtle and she got crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. An earth mover was deployed to lift the tractor and retrieve the body. She is the only daughter of Laxminarayana and his wife Suvarna.