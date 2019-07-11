Girl attacked by youth in Hyderabad recovering

The 22-year-old girl whose throat was slit by a youngster is recovering, but is at threat from secondary complications such as infections. Manasvi was attacked by J. Venkatesh on Tuesday, who tried to end his life by slashing his wrist.

Both of them got acquainted while undergoing coaching for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) at a coaching centre in Dilsukhnagar. Police said that after the girl started avoiding him, Venkatesh called her to a hotel room to talk about it and attacked her with a knife.

The victim received deep injuries across her neck. Her fingers were severed when she tried to protect herself from the knife attack. She was admitted to OMNI Hospital.

Dr. M. Gautham Reddy, director of the hospital said she was provided with ventilator support.

“Since she lost a lot of blood, five units of blood was transfused. She was taken off ventilator support and was able to breathe on her own. She is on the path of recovery and if everything goes well, she should recover in 24 to 48 hours. However, we will get to know about secondary complications such as infections after 48 to 72-hours,” Dr. Gautham said. Manasvi has gained consciousness and is responding.

The attacker Venkatesh too underwent surgery at Osmania General Hospital. Chaitanyapuri Police inspector S Sudhershan said that his family members shifted him to a private hospital in Nampally. A police escort was stationed there and he will be taken into custody after recovering.