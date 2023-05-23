HamberMenu
Gig workers union demand accountability for delivery agents, more taxi stands

Company urged to compensate the loss of livelihood of a delivery executive who jumped from third floor of a building after a pet attacked him

May 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Days after a gig worker reportedly jumped off the third floor of a building to evade a dog while making a delivery, a gig and platform workers’ union demanded more accountability on the part of the resident welfare associations, and support from the company he was working for.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) said that livelihood of delivery executive Mohammed Ilyas would be affected as he was injured. The union demanded that the company he was working for pay him ₹1,000 per day, and the companies formulate a policy to deal with such incidents.

The union also requested the intervention of Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao, who recently came out in support of gig workers, to formulate a response to such incidents that would ensure their safety.

In a separate development, the TGPWU, in a meeting with DCP Traffic K. Rahul Hedge, requested more taxi stands for cab drivers. The union claimed that there were only two such stands remaining in the city. “We strongly urge officials of GHMC, RTA and Traffic police to hold a joint survey and undertake a detailed study of all taxis/cabs running on city roads (including app-based cabs, and cabs working with Tours and Travels), in consultation with the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee. The survey should assess the space(s) for parking near city roads so that parking stands can be set up,” the TGPWU stated.

