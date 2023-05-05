Gig workers for additional levy on aggregators, apps to fund welfare schemes

May 05, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Given Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s recent comments about securing the livelihoods of gig workers, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union suggested that a levy be added per transaction in the State and these funds then be used to provide social security to those employed in this sector.

Speaking to The Hindu, Shaik Salauddin, president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said, “There should be a levy charged on each transaction for those working with aggregators and apps, irrespective of whether they are working as drivers or delivery personnel or skilled workers. These funds should go towards a board that would provide social security of workers.”

Welcoming Mr Rao’s comments of a tripartite agreement, Mr Salauddin explained, “For instance, if the transaction value is ₹200, and a levy of 1% is being charged, then the ₹2 would go to the social security fund and a board which would have representation of gig and platform workers and unions would administer it. These representatives, in a consultative manner, would decide what welfare measures are best suited for workers.

Given that gig and platform work sees an overlap of mainly three departments — labour, information technology, and transport — workers reiterated that there is a pressing need that representatives of these departments talk to each other, and with workers more often, so as to formulate stipulations for workers’ protection.

While social security remains a key concern for gig and platform workers, the data that aggregators have about them and how it is being used is also paramount. Union leaders have stressed that governments across the country make provisions in laws and labour codes that enable workers to access data. They have also called for the need to know specifically for what reasons their data is being used, and for protections against misuse.

The TGPWU had made these submissions to the Telangana government in connection with the draft code on social security. The code has not been implemented yet.

The Labour department officials estimate that the number of gig and platform workers in the State is around 2.5 lakh. However, unions peg this number at over four lakh. While the government has encouraged workers to register on e-Shram portal, a Ministry of Labour and Employment initiative for those who are a part of the unorganised sector and seeks to connects them to welfare schemes, not all have registered.

“Workers can self-register on e-Shram portal. Also, unions that are active have been helping them to register. But there is a year-on-year increase in the number of those who are working with taxi aggregators and food delivery apps,” a Labour Department official said. However, a clear picture of the total number of gig and platform workers in the State was unavailable immediately.

