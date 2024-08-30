GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gift deed cancelled after son fails to take care of aged father

Published - August 30, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 6.05-acre parcel of agricultural land gifted by an elderly man from Paidichinthalapalli in Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district to his son was revoked after the latter allegedly failed to take care of him.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Revenue department on Thursday as per the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007, following a petition by the elderly man, seeking to revoke the gift deed, according to official sources.

A detailed inquiry by Revenue officials found that the son of the aggrieved senior citizen failed to comply with maintenance orders and fulfil his responsibilities towards his aged father, sources added. It has been decided to transfer the property back to the senior citizen in accordance with the provisions of the MWPSC Act.

