‘Gift A Smile’ campaign evokes good response

The ‘Gift A Smile’ campaign, launched by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s friends and admirers on the occasion of his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, has evoked good response.

The campaign was launched after KTR took to Twitter and appealed to his supporters not to splurge money on hoardings, advertisements and bouquets, to wish him on his birthday but spend it on good causes.

After participating in the campaign and extending a helping hand to the needy, people are nominating their friends and relatives to take up the challenge too. Others who accepted the challenge included TRS MLC Naveen Kumar, who handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to a voluntary organisation to buy an ambulance. An NRI, Sirish Rao, donated US $250 to the American Cancer Society. Inspired by this, another US-based NRI Sashi Kanaparthi contributed US $500 to Nishant Cancer Foundation.

Meanwhile, MP Joginapally Santhosh has, through his Twitter account, declared his intention to adopt the Keesara reserve forest block, extending up to 2,042 acres adjoining the city’s limits, with his MPLADs fund, and develop an urban park there.

The Rajya Sabha member said that he took the decision to mark KTR’s birthday. He further explained that he would tour the reserve forest area shortly and prepare an action plan for development of the urban park, which would occupy a portion of the total area.

The objective was to create urban lung space.